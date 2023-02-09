Treasures on the Shelves: A library’s tale Published 1:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Oh, sweet library,

How do I love thee?

Let me count the ways.

I love you for your books

And your seasonal looks.

I love you for DVDS

And nonfiction books on the seas.

I love you for updated news

And atlases with continent views.

I love you for the many titles, new and old,

Calming, exciting, enlightening, and bold.

I love you for the monthly bingo games

The sweet players and all their names.

I love you for the arts and crafts fun.

And jigsaw puzzles, we have a ton.

I love you when its family night.

Fun together seems so right.

I love you for sharing books with schools.

Reading for fun, really no rules.

I love you for caring for homeless books.

Free for all, even books for cooks.

I love you for the copies and faxes.

And even for being a place to do taxes.

I love your memory tree with hearts galore.

Handmade as good as those from the store.

I love your selections on Black History, too.

I love our library and hope to see you!

Stop the library and hang a memory heart on our Memory Tree. Children can stop by and complete a Valentine craft and get a small prize. We will have Senior Bingo on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Enjoy this month and share the love.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.