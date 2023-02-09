Treasures on the Shelves: A library’s tale
Published 1:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023
Oh, sweet library,
How do I love thee?
Let me count the ways.
I love you for your books
And your seasonal looks.
I love you for DVDS
And nonfiction books on the seas.
I love you for updated news
And atlases with continent views.
I love you for the many titles, new and old,
Calming, exciting, enlightening, and bold.
I love you for the monthly bingo games
The sweet players and all their names.
I love you for the arts and crafts fun.
And jigsaw puzzles, we have a ton.
I love you when its family night.
Fun together seems so right.
I love you for sharing books with schools.
Reading for fun, really no rules.
I love you for caring for homeless books.
Free for all, even books for cooks.
I love you for the copies and faxes.
And even for being a place to do taxes.
I love your memory tree with hearts galore.
Handmade as good as those from the store.
I love your selections on Black History, too.
I love our library and hope to see you!
Stop the library and hang a memory heart on our Memory Tree. Children can stop by and complete a Valentine craft and get a small prize. We will have Senior Bingo on Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Enjoy this month and share the love.
Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.