Victoria native returns to her cardiology roots Published 10:42 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) is celebrating American Heart Month this February by adding a new member to the Cardiology Services team. A native of Victoria, Lindley Abernathy began her nursing career at CMH’s emergency department in 2004. From there she worked at various health systems across Central and Southside Virginia, and earned a Master of Science in nursing with a concentration in family nurse practitioner from South University.

After gaining valuable experience in emergency departments and trauma leadership, she’s back to serve our community once again as a cardiology nurse practitioner.

“I feel like I’ve come full circle. I’m back home,” Abernathy said.

As part of her day-to-day work with CMH Cardiology Services, Abernathy will see new and follow-up patients who may have come through the emergency room experiencing chest pain or individuals who need medication monitoring.

Throughout her career, she has always been drawn to heart patients.

“I wanted to stay in patient care, but I wanted to advance my learning path,” Abernathy said. “Cardiology was always very rewarding.”

Abernathy’s goal for the community is to keep more patients from traveling out of the area for heart care.

“Obviously, if they need extensive care, VCU Medical Center is a Level I trauma center,” she said. “But we can treat chronic heart disease here, so they don’t have to travel far.”

Described by some of her patients as caring, trustworthy and respectful, Abernathy’s extensive experience makes her a natural fit for the team. She’ll be working closely with Bethany Denlinger, M.D., Jayanthi Koneru, M.D., Michael Lenhart, M.D. and Nimesh Patel, M.D. to bring the best cardiac care to Southside Virginia.

When she isn’t working with heart patients, Abernathy spends time with her husband, Ryan, their three children, Bryce, Hannah and Madison, and their English bulldog, Cash, in Stony Creek. Abernathy also enjoys spending time with friends and family, supporting her kids’ sports and cheer teams, as well as shopping at local small businesses and boutiques here in Southside Virginia.

Abernathy is excited to be back in this community and is ready to serve. To make an appointment with Abernathy or any cardiologist at VCU Health CMH Cardiology Services, call (434) 584-2430.