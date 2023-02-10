A box of love: A chance to recognize God’s love Published 11:09 am Friday, February 10, 2023

“O give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good; for His mercy endureth for ever.” -Psalm 118:29.

We are truly blessed when Jesus gives us a second chance to view something so incredible. One beautiful hot summer, the air conditioner was on and the house was cold and I decided to go outside and sit on the deck in the sun. While sitting on the deck, I watched the geese swim in the pond. After watching the geese, I got tired and pulled up a chair and began to look up into the sky.

As I looked into the sky, there were white and dark clouds. The dark ones were trying to overtake the white ones, but they were fighting back. I watched for many hours, going back and forth. Every time the dark clouds get nearer the white clouds fight harder, but they keep coming.

Rain watched the constant bickering. Rain said, “to the white clouds, I cannot get into your fight with dark clouds, but I will hold back.”

White clouds said, “Thanks rain, keeping away is helping.”

Rain said, “Good luck and left.”

Rain left the clouds to continue their fight. In the end, the white clouds won the fight. That was almost a year ago when I watched the clouds from the ground.

On Feb. 1, I was riding American Airlines. While looking out the window, I saw the white clouds were dancing and having a great time on the way into Tampa, but once they reached Tampa the dark clouds were waiting, and the fight began. The fight continued. Sometimes the dark seemed to win but the light was fighting back stronger than ever.

The sun began to get into the fight when the white clouds began to lose. Sun began to shine so bright that it melted the dark clouds, and they sadly went away, to return later to fight again.

I watched the clouds and it was as fascinating as the first time I watched from the ground. Jesus has given me a second chance to watch the clouds’ duels. It is interesting to watch the clouds doing their own things. The white clouds dancing and prancing around. The dark clouds want to have fun also, but the white clouds do not want to play with them because they are gloomy and unhappy.

The dark clouds may not be angry or sad but just seems that way. Jesus, thank You for giving me the chance to recognize the love of You.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.