News Briefs: for the week of Feb. 15, 2023 Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Officers installed at VFR

The Victoria Fire and Rescue (VFR) held its annual dinner and installation of officers Saturday, Feb. 11. Seated, from left are Bobbie Smith, Rescue Lieutenant; Tina Hudson, Rescue Lieutenant; Bernice Thompson, Rescue Captain; Rodney Newton Chief; Grayson Townsend, Assistant Chief Shawn Phillips Fire Captain, Jeffery Williams, Fire Lieutenant, Cam Lawson, Fire Lieutenant. Back, from left, Ray Ashworth, Director; Johnny Crenshaw, Director; Stacey Newton Asst Secretary; Katelyn Townsend, Secretary; Woody Conner, Engineer; Rob Williams, Director; and Frankie Tanner Director.

KFD takes part in training class

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, junior members of the Kenbridge Fire Department (KFD) took part in a training class practicing how to extract a patient from a log pile.

Students learn about stock market

Stephen Day, Director of Economic Education at Virginia Commonwealth University, visited Mr. Buchanan’s marketing classes on Monday, Feb. 12, to present awards to the fall Stock Market game state winners. Day also spent time showing students how to research stocks. The spring competition kicked off on Friday, Feb. 3. Day talked about entrepreneurship and walked students through a guided activity. He showed them how to register their new business in Virginia. He discussed the importance of young entrepreneurship in local communities. Another awards ceremony will occur at the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank later in the spring.

Burn Ban takes effect

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burning law takes effect from Feb. 15 through April 30 each year.

All burners are encouraged to check with their locality before starting any outdoor burning.

The burning law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass, which could carry fire to the woods.

Burning is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.