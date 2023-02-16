Church and Community Calendar: for the week of Feb. 15, 2023 Published 4:41 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch. com.

FEBRUARY 18

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will hold a ‘Marti Gras Saturday’, beginning at 6 p.m. There will be music from Mama Bribri, beads given out and an overall celebration on Saturday, Feb. 18. Music begins at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 19

GUEST PREACHER — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road, will host a guest preacher for the Sunday, Feb. 19 service. Rev. Calvin Callaham will deliver the message.

SWEETHEART SERVICE — Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold a “Sweetheart Service” on Sunday, Feb. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Residents are invited to bring their sweetheart and celebrate with the church.

FEBRUARY 21

NEW BEGINNINGS ALANON — Victoria Baptist Church will hold an Alanon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria. For more information, contact Debbie at (518) 248-7220 or Anna at (434) 480-6778.

FEBRUARY 22

BIBLE STUDY — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will hold Wednesday Bible Study on Feb. 22, beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Reginald Hurt of Snellville, Georgia will lead the study.

FEBRUARY 25

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musical group Russell Lynch and the Blue Moon Boys on Saturday, Feb. 25. Music begins at 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 26

GUEST TEACHER — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will have a guest teacher for the 11 a.m. Sunday School class on Sunday, Feb. 26. Rev. Jimmy Dews of South Hill will lead class prior to the noon worship service.

MARCH 4

BRUNSWICK STEW FUNDRAISER — The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold a brunswick stew fundraiser on Saturday, March 4. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road. That’s at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. Stew is $10 per quart. Preorders are highly encouraged and can be placed by calling (434) 689-2739.

MARCH 25

FREEDOM FUND BANQUET — The Lunenburg branch of the NAACP will hold a Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, March 25. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Peoples Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Kenbridge Mayor Wanda Morrison will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Mary Ingram at (434) 676-3122 or email lcnaacp.offoce@gmail. com.

MARCH 26

ELDRIDGE BAGLEY ART EXHIBIT — The Lunenburg History Society will host a special art talk by Eldridge Bagley on Sunday, March 26. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville, where Bagley’s works are currently on display. The exhibit will open at 1 p.m. on that day and the public is invited to come early to view the paintings before Bagley’s presentation.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.