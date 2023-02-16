Rev. Wiley Post Wallace Published 9:05 am Thursday, February 16, 2023

Rev. Wiley Post Wallace, 87 of Kenbridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 11. He was the last of 13 children born to the late Anderson Coleman Wallace and Ella Sue Ashworth Wallace; was the father of the late Chris Charles “CC” Wallace and brother to the late, Elsie McGinnis (Marvin), Ruby Wynn (Clarence), Doris Wadford (Alvin), Rosalee Gordon (Lewis), Elizabeth Higgins (Claude), James Wallace (Eunice), Everett Wallace (Beatrice), Dennis Wallace (Frances), Anne Legge (Fred), Nancy Sommers (Carl), Kent Wallace and Dr. Will Wallace.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carole F. Wallace; his daughter, Kay W. Adams; his sons, Keith A. Wallace and Mark C. Wallace (Melinda); two grandchildren, Finnegan Wiley Wallace and Emery Brynn Wallace; sister-in-law, Carolyn P. Wallace (Kent’s widow), Gail S. Wallace (Will’s widow) and Maryann Taylor (James’ widow); devoted caregivers, Vickie Tisdale and Ashley Tisdale and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Wiley graduated from Kenbridge High School and went on to Bluefield College. He received his bachelor’s degree from Carson Newman College and later attended Union Theological Seminary. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard USS OakHill LSD7. He pastored numerous churches throughout Virginia. He was also employed by the Virginia Parole Board for approximately 5 years.

He was a member of VFW Post 9954, American Legion Post 147 and Victoria Masonic Lodge 304 and a member of the Kenbridge Baptist Church where funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at 2 p.m. Interment in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 445, Kenbridge, Va. 23944 or the Kenbridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 556.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge in charge of arrangements.