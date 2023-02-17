A Box of Love: Are you listening to Jesus? Published 9:58 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Dear Heavenly Father,

I was lying in bed tossing and turning because Satan decided to bring memories of everything I had done or said. So, I began to speak to myself and said, “Mary, why are you listening to Satan?” Jesus has forgiven you for all sins and has wiped the slate clean. Thank You, Jesus.

There comes a time when we must realize Satan’s job is to keep us confused and upset. We must never forget that Jesus will never give us more than we can handle, but when the tasks seem so heavy, he stands there, ready to comfort us.

Jesus said, “My child, I have equipped you with everything you need; there is no lacking in you.” “You can do all things through me because I have strengthened you.”

“I guide you daily and remove obstacles from your path. Though I do all this for you, I never promised that there would not be hardship or pain, but I promised to be there. Even when you cry in the midnight hours and sometimes all seems lost, I will hold your hand. I have heard and seen your tears. I know what you are going through because nothing happens without my knowledge. Satan has no power except what I give him.”

Jesus said, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, Thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Jeremiah 29:11.

Jesus said, “Call unto Me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knoweth not. Jeremiah 33:3.

You are my child, and I want the best for you. I gave up my life freely for you to become my child.

I gave two commandments: Love God with all your heart, soul, and mind. And second, love thy neighbor as thyself. Matthew 23:37-39. When you love Jesus, you will treat everyone respectfully because you want the same.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.