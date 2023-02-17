Lunenburg County Property Transfers: December 2022 Published 12:52 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of December. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Diane Draper Adams to Robert D. Foley, 6.7 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $165,000.

• AJC Development LLC to James S. Weis, Parcel, Town of Victoria. $39,900.

• Alfred J. Bacon LLC to Daniel S. Ledger, 2.12 AC, Rehoboth District. $125,000.

• Alpha Property Holdings LLC to Randolph W. Comer, Parcel, Victoria. $52,800.

• Edmonia E. Barksdale to Audrey D. Garland. Deed Gift.

• Charles B. Blackwell to Gene Hill. .00.

• Devon J. Bradby to Candace J. Thomas. Deed Gift.

• Harvey Lee Brankley to Michelle Yocco, 19.39 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $64,900.

• Jeffrey B. Childers Sr. to Judith N. Blasi, 5 AC, Lochleven District. $165,000.

• Bruce R. Davy to Gary M. Martin, Lot, 13.03 AC, Still Branch Subdivision. $49,000.

• Delis Solar LLC to Soledad M. Falcon. $.00.

• Jacob A. Dix to Eric D. Riggins. Parcels, Rehoboth District. $239,900.

• Joyce Underwood Engnehl to Estate of Michel M. Engnehl. Deed Gift.

• Brian T. Everett to David L. Hite, Parcel, Rehoboth District. $18,000.

• Juanita W. Faines to Albert A. Henry, 1.50 AC, Rehoboth District. $50,000.

• Fuller Properties Inc to Rahma 2 LLC. $350,000.

• Angela Watts Hall to Desiree M. Urda, 5.83 AC, Pleasant Grove. $308,000.

• Kenneth L. Hamlette to Kenneth L. Hamlette. Deed Gift.

• Tamra E. Harris to Edward Harris. Deed Gift.

• Gene E. Hatchett to Dorothy D. Hatchett. Deed Gift.

• Earle S. Hogan Jr. to Christopher T. Bernhardt, Parcel, Lunenburg. $135,000.

• Joanne Lyn Holly to Cayden F. Johnson. Deed Gift.

• Jamie Lee Johnson to Samantha M. McLain. Deed Gift.

• Richard C. Kendrick to Roy E. Wilmouth. Deed Gift.

• Maple Grove LLC to Richard W. Harris. $65,000.

• Anthony J. Matthews to Nancy W. Bridgeforth, Town of Kenbridge. $1,500.

• John H. McKay Jr. to Steven Leisten, 65 AC, Rehoboth District. $78,130.

• Travis C. Meadows to Matthew J. Price. Parcel, Town of Victoria. $41,000.

• Terrell Edward Nicolas to Deborah McCargo. Deed Gift.

• Rita E. Parsons to Sue A. Saijaroen Wall, Parcel, Town of Kenbridge. $204,000.

• Marjorie T. Paynter to Fox Run Venue LLC, Parcels, Lewiston District. $.00.

• Justin Pegram to LBCH LLC, 2 Parcels, Lewiston District. $50,000.

• William Thomas Powers Jr. to Vernon Richardson, Lot, Kenbridge. $259,999.

• Steed W. Raney to Fidelfa Josefa Garcia Cruz. $65,000.

• Jessica C. Snead to Michael C. Snead. $.00.

• John G. Spease to Brad Clark, 4.55 AC, Columbian District. $219,000.

• Alexandria Wilson Volpone to Noelani Akau, Parcel, Town of Victoria. $64,700.

• Judy B. Whitlock to Melvin Maxey Whitlock, 2 Parcels, Plymouth District. $.00.

• Vance A. Whitlow to William Tyler Mayton, Town of Victoria. $27,000.

• Ellen L. Williams to Shanell L. Toone. Deed Gift.

• William Gary Worley to Christopher Ryan Worley. Deed Gift.

• Frank Lewis Wright Jr. to Wayne Sawyer Flora, 4.26 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $6,673.83.