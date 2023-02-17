Treasures on the Shelves: Take your pick Published 10:51 am Friday, February 17, 2023

As I sit here writing, I am waiting for the Super Bowl LVII to come on in just a couple of hours. The first one that I remember watching was Super Bowl VII, when I was a wee lad of 9 years. If you know your Roman numerals, you can figure out how old I am! Do they still teach that in school? Anyway, the Dolphins beat the Redskins and I have disliked the Dolphins ever since.

That is probably about the same time that I discovered the Victoria Public Library. I had graduated from children’s books to chapter books, which I suppose we call Juvenile books today. A whole new world was opened up to me! There were books about dogs like “Old Yeller” by Fred Gipson. The Hardy Boys always had a mystery to solve. There was adventure with Jack London or Mark Twain. You name it and it could be found at the library.

And it can all still be found at the library. It is so important to get today’s kids to read and expand their minds and horizons with something other than a tv screen or video controller, not that those things don’t have their place. Reading creates such a completely different connection.

And it is not just for the younger folks but for adults, too. The library has so much to choose from with so much to learn and enjoy. Just take your pick.

Which brings us back to today’s Super Bowl. I’m rooting for the Washington Commanders! The problem is that they are not in the Super Bowl! They haven’t been for a long time. But, their day will come! Someday! I hope.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.