Victoria native makes Women in Leadership list Published 9:00 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Brenda Elliott Karp, a Victoria native and vice president of business development at the Breeden Company, made Virginia Business magazine’s most recent Virginia Women in Leadership and Globe St. Real Estate Forum Women of Influence lists.

Brenda is the first woman at The Breeden Company in a senior leadership role devoted to real estate development partnerships. She was first hired in 2008 to lease the brand new, at the time, 42-acre Towne Center West — one of the first mixed-use developments in Henrico County’s affluent Short Pump area. She leased 48,000 square feet to national, regional and local retailers. In 2021, she was promoted to the Virginia Beach-based real estate company’s vice president of business development. She develops new business and construction partnerships as well as expands third-party multifamily management opportunities.

Brenda dedicates her life to mentoring women through the Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network, the leading professional association for women working in commercial real estate. Involved with CREW Richmond since 2002, most recently serving as the area’s chapter president, she also now serves on the national foundation’s board.