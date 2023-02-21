Jeff Watts seeks supervisor seat in Lunenburg County Published 10:41 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

REHOBOTH – Jeff Watts announced his candidacy Monday, Feb. 20, for the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors District 4.

“After being approached by several community members, I am excited to announce my candidacy,” said Watts. “As an area native, I know the issues facing our community. With my farm, forestry, and business background, I am well positioned to represent the district. I look forward to serving the citizens of the Rehoboth District.”

Watts, a native of Lunenburg County, grew up on his family’s tobacco and hog farm in the Keysville area. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Forestry from Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and works as a Forester throughout Central Virginia.

Jeff Watts resides with his wife, Caroline, on Juniper Creek Farm near Keysville.