Cooperative will offer energy-saving tips at meetings Published 5:22 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) will provide some easy and inexpensive ways to save energy and money at community workshops coming up in March.

The Cooperative will host “Low-Cost ways to save big on your bill” on March 7 at the Charlotte County Administration Building, located at 250 LeGrande Avenue in Charlotte Court House, and March 29 at the Eastside Enhancement Center, located at 7301 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County. The free and family-friendly meetings will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Scott Wallace, the Cooperative’s energy management advisor, has been helping members reduce their electric bills since 2014. He will offer some low- and no-cost solutions to reduce power bills and save money.

The community workshops are open to SEC members and anyone looking for ways to save on their electric bill. Light refreshments will be served, and a children’s activity table will be set up. All who attend will be eligible to win prizes.

“With higher costs for so many items we need each day, the Cooperative wants to help residents in our service area with some simple and inexpensive ideas to use less electricity and save money while still keeping comfortable in their homes and businesses,” said Sheena Lankford, SEC’s vice president of member engagement and communications. “The community workshops are a new program for SEC, providing another way that we can reach out to support our members and assist others living in the area. Serving our communities is what SEC does.”

The workshops are part of SEC’s new “Here for you” member-engagement initiative.

Those planning to attend either workshop are asked to register at sec.coop/workshops, as seats are limited. For more information, email mark.thomas@sec.coop about Charlotte or joy.stump@sec.coop about Dinwiddie.