Lunenburg County Property Transfers: January 2023 Published 11:29 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

The following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of January. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• AJC Development LLC to Sidney M. Smyth, Lots, Victoria District. $59,900.

• Terry Anthony to Beverly Letterman. $125,000.

• Mack D. Barnes to Mack D. Barnes. $.00.

• Bobby W. Byrd to The Glover Group LLC. $2,500.

• Cherry Tree Timber CO to Leonard E. Joyce. $250,000.

• Rodger C. Delp to Sheila MacWelch, .50 AC > or <. $50,000.

• Lola K. Edwards to Andrew D. Richardson, Parcels, Browns Store. $529,500.

• Jana Lynn Figueroa to Maureen Mary Kearns, Parcels, Town of Victoria. $52,000.

• Tanya R. Flynn to Sharla J. Weaver, Parcel, Town of Victoria. $84,600.

• Rose Hardy to Timothy Scott Hankley. $15,000.

• Gayle B. Harris to John W. Watts, Tracts, Pleasant Grove. $140,750.

• Elizabeth C. Kambourian to Christopher Lee Cann. Deed Gift.

• James A. Lehman to Andrew M. Havens. $10,000.

• Edward Lee Lewis to Kelly Family Farms, 75.50 AC, Lunenburg County. $320,000.

• Kendra Neshay Lightner to James Sauls, Lot, Lewiston District. $13,000.

• Carol Linton to Kevin W. Linton. Deed Gift.

• Lillian Maddox to Herbert La Taze Maddox. Deed Gift.

• Maple Grove LLC to Schumaker Commercial LLC. $38,000.

• Modular Homes LLC to Victoria L. Stone. $35,000.

• Janiece D. Parrish to Joseph L. Parrish, 3 Parcels, Plymouth District. $197,500.

• Samuel A. Rather to David C. Rather Sr. Deed Gift.

• Sherry M. Rust to Alyssa Duffy. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Ann Taylor to Archie Bryant, 2 Parcel, Lochleven District. $55,000.

• Gladys Thompson to The Glover Group LLC. $10,000.

• Victoria Toone to Cynthia Toone. Deed Gift.

• Town of Victoria to Alpha Property Holdings, Lots, Town of Victoria. $8,900.

• James Michael Tucker to James C. Tharpe Jr., 79.87 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $175,000.

• George F. Walker to Shanell L. Toone, 1.64 AC, Rehoboth District. $7,100.

• George M. Whittaker to Robert D. Foley, 5 AC, Lewiston District. $125,300.