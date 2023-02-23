Members credited for recent actions

Published 8:30 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Crystal Vandegrift

Victoria Fire and Rescue
Members Timothy Cook Jr., Noah Phillips and Jeffrey Williams have been recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 2-year-old.

Three Victoria Fire and Rescue Department members have been honored with a Life Saving Award and recognized for their actions on an emergency medical call involving a 2-year-old.

Last April, members Timothy Cook Jr., Noah Phillips and Jeffrey Williams responded to an unresponsive pediatric patient.

According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, when members arrived on the scene, the child was not breathing.

“They immediately initiated Basic Life Support care for the patient and began transport to the hospital,” Newton said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the patient had begun breathing independently.

