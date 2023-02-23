Miles Taylor Lafoon Jr. Published 10:50 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

The Detroit Tigers lost their biggest fan. Miles Taylor Lafoon Jr., 73 of Victoria, passed away on Feb. 19. He was the son of the late Miles Taylor Lafoon Sr. and Margaret Buchanan Lafoon and was brother of the late Brenda Lafoon Harding.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Bragg Lafoon and his daughters, Lana Dalton (Jack), Lucy Hall (Derrick) and Lindsey Richards (Kyle). He was “PopPop” to Jackson, Anna and Nora Dalton, Landon and Logan Hall and Emily Richards.

Taylor graduated from Central High School in 1968. Upon graduation, he began his 44-year career with Norfolk Southern Railroad. Taylor loved playing baseball in his youth and moved on to coach many softball teams to victory. He was also an avid antique collector who loved attending auctions.

His family will receive friends at all times at the home in Victoria. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Victoria Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23974 or the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act. alz.org/donate.

