LCPS honors school board members Published 8:00 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) joined school divisions throughout the state to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month during February.

Almost 850 elected and appointed school board members throughout Virginia will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “Rising to the Challenge,” reflects the leadership of the local school board members as they serve their local divisions and advocate for public education with local, state, and federal leaders on behalf of all students.

“The foundation of student success is yearlong leadership, advocacy, and support from our School Board,” said Charles Berkley Jr., Superintendent. “We’re proud of our division, and School Board Appreciation Month is the time to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our elected trustees.” In Lunenburg County, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community.

As part of School Board Appreciation Month, LCPS School Board Members were treated to a wonderful reception planned, prepared, and served by the CHS Culinary Arts Class.

This class is under the direction of Alicia Hilliard. The menu consisted of Rare Roast Beef on Garlic Crouton with Horseradish Cream; Spinach, Artichoke and Mozzarella Pinwheels; Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms; Mini Ham Biscuits with Creamy Mustard; Bruschetta; Lemon Bars; and Oreo Truffles.

Students from each school also provided beautiful handmade gifts for LCPS School Board Members and members received certificates honoring their hard work as well.