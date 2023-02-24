Leona Bowman Hazlewood Published 10:30 am Friday, February 24, 2023

Leona Bowman Hazlewood, 102 of Kenbridge, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1920 to the late Wortha and Mary Lou Bowman in Victoria.

Leona was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Cecil Raymond Hazlewood; her son, Raymond Weldon Hazlewood and sister, Rachel Bowman Overton.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Gina Bonney (David), Jeff Hazlewood (Terri) and Jill Hart (Robbie); six great grandchildren: Thomas, Mary Lauren, Olivia, Melissa, Jack and Leona and three great, great granddaughters. Leona is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

Leona graduated from Smithdeal Massey Business School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Imperial Briquet Corporation for her entire career. She loved time with her grandchildren and they loved spending the week at Nana and Papa’s in the summer. Leona was talented at crocheting, making many afghans and special items for family and church bizarres. After her retirement, she spent many hours volunteering at Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill. She was a devoted lifelong member of Kenbridge United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Lunenburg Health Service’s nurse Deborah Craven and caregivers, Carol, Sabrina, Venecia, Cari Anne and Janet. You all made it possible for Nana to stay in the home she loved.

Funeral services will be held at Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lunenburg Health Service, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974 or Kenbridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Kenbridge, VA 23944.