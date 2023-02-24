State searches for ‘ag superheroes’ Published 3:47 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Some of Virginia’s own “superheroes” will arrive at the 2023 State Fair of Virginia in the form of agriculture-themed trading cards. Fair organizers are seeking nominations of everyday agricultural heroes through March 8. They will select 12 Virginians for the first round of Ag Superhero Trading Cards.

The cards will make their debut during the fair’s Educational Expo, which offers field trips for school groups to learn about Virginia agriculture, natural resources and related trade industries.

“We’re Virginia’s largest outdoor classroom, so we want to make sure that doesn’t just stop at the fair,” said Sarah Jane Thomsen, State Fair manager of agriculture education and strategic partnerships programming. She added that teachers will receive lesson plans and activities to pair with the cards in the classroom.

To nominate someone for this year’s trading cards, fill out the Google form at statefairva.org/p/getconnected/ag-trading-cards. Nominations will be reviewed by a committee that will select 12 individuals.