Church and Community Calendar: Week of March 1, 2023 Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

MARCH 1

BIBLE STUDY CLASSES — Rev. Kevin Callahan will teach bible study classes at West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria. The classes will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the West Hill Baptist Church’s website. You can join by visiting thewhbc.com.

MARCH 4

BRUNSWICK STEW FUNDRAISER — The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold a brunswick stew fundraiser on Saturday, March 4. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the firehouse, located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road. That’s at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. Stew is $10 per quart. Preorders are highly encouraged and can be placed by calling 434-689-2739.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Keith McFaden on Saturday, March 4. Music begins at 7 p.m.

MARCH 5

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold services Sunday, March 5. Rev. Angela Dickens will deliver the message. People can attend both in-person or through teleconference, by calling 612-268-6360 and using the code 269.313.

MARCH 7

SEC WORKSHOP — Southside Electric Cooperative will provide some easy and inexpensive ways to save energy and money at a nearby community workshop. The Cooperative will host “Low-Cost ways to save big on your bill” on March 7 at the Charlotte County Administration Building, located at 250 LeGrande Avenue in Charlotte Court House. The event is free and family-friendly meetings will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

MARCH 8

BIBLE STUDY CLASSES — Rev. Kevin Callahan will teach bible study classes at West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria. The classes will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the West Hill Baptist Church’s website. You can join by visiting thewhbc. com.

MARCH 11

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician J.B. Crenshaw on Saturday, March 11. Music begins at 7 p.m.

MARCH 15

BIBLE STUDY CLASSES — Rev. Kevin Callahan will teach bible study classes at West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria. The classes will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the West Hill Baptist Church’s website. You can join by visiting thewhbc. com.

MARCH 19

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold services Sunday, March 5. Rev. Alma Mayo will deliver the message. People can attend both in-person or through teleconference, by calling 612-268-6360 and using the code 269.313.

MARCH 25

FREEDOM FUND BANQUET — The Lunenburg branch of the NAACP will hold a Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, March 25. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Peoples Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Kenbridge Mayor Wanda Morrison will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Mary Ingram at 434-676-3122 or email lcnaacp.offoce@gmail. com.

MARCH 26

ELDRIDGE BAGLEY ART EXHIBIT — The Lunenburg History Society will host a special art talk by Eldridge Bagley on Sunday, March 26. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville, where Bagley’s works are currently on display. The exhibit will open at 1 p.m. on that day and the public is invited to come early to view the paintings before Bagley’s presentation.