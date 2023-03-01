Helen Elizabeth (Studer) Martin Published 10:15 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Helen Elizabeth (Studer) Martin, 92 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 24.

Helen was born May 23, 1930, in Candler, Florida, to Thomas Milton and Emilie Frances (Schoch) Studer.

Throughout her life, Helen was an active member of her church and community. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity in helping friends and neighbors. Blessed with an indomitable spirit, Helen never gave up on life’s challenges.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Odell P. Martin; her parents; her brothers, Thomas Studer Sr. and John Studer and her sister, Alvene Dilkes.

She is survived by her sisters, Ethel Martin and Marie Hood; friend, Diane Williams and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was blessed with an abundance of friends.

Contributions in memory of Helen may be made to the Victoria Fire and Rescue, 1421 Main St., Victoria, VA 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.