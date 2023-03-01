Janice Ernestine Swain Published 10:45 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Janice Ernestine Swain, 96 of Victoria, joined her family in Heaven on Feb. 17. She was the daughter of the late Walter Cecil Swain and Margie Stephenson Swain and sister of the late Walter Marvin Swain.

She is survived by her nephew, Walter Kevin Swain and her niece, Ann Dorilyn Perea.

Janice taught school throughout the world, Tripoli, Lybia; Bitburg, Germany; Fairfax and retired from the Lunenburg County Public School System after many years of service.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Christian Church, where she was a devoted and faithful member, P.O. Box 786, Victoria, VA 23974 or the Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. 1419, Victoria, VA 23974 Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.