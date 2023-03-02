Treasures on the Shevles: Let’s talk about Dr. Seuss Published 4:30 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Let’s celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss on March 2. The more that you read, the more that you know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go. – From the Dr. Seuss book, “I Can Read With My Eyes Closed.” The Ripberger Public Library and Victoria Public Library will join schools and libraries across the country to celebrate Read Across America Day, which is also the day we celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday, one of the world’s most celebrated authors of books for kids.

Each year, we take the opportunity to encourage children to read on their own and to remind adults of the joy that awaits us when we read to and with children.

We will have Dr. Seuss read alouds on March 2 from 10 a.m. until noon at Ripberger Public Library. Parents are also encouraged to plan special celebrations of your own at home with parents, grandparents, and friends. Try reading some Dr. Seuss books. He wrote more than 60 books for children during his life.

The Goodreads website names the most popular title as “Green Eggs & Ham,” and leads the top 10 list that also includes:

• The Cat in the Hat

• One fish two fish red fish blue fish

• How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• Oh, the Places You’ll Go

• The Lorax

• Horton Hears a Who

• The Sneetches and Other Stories

• The Foot Book

• The Cat in the Hat Comes Back

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.