A box of love: Let’s look back on our daily blessings Published 11:15 am Friday, March 3, 2023

For His merciful kindness is great toward us; and the truth of the Lord endureth for ever. Praise ye the Lord.” Psalm 117:2.

Thursday, my family and I went bowling. Jesus always meets me at the bowling alley with such a wonderful surprise.

In the next lane was a mother and her small child and the game was not going so well for her son. He was throwing gutter balls, and they were not having a good time. I began to talk to them, and soon we were laughing and relaxing. His aim was better now, and he did not throw so many gutter balls. He smiled because he was winning against his mother. We were having a great time, but of course, my grandson was winning. Marcus is the best player in the family, and I didn’t want him to score so high and leave me so far behind. Of course, he won, but it was a good game.

This is my blessing from Jesus. The woman’s son looked about nine or ten years old, and he began to pick up my balls so that I did not have to stoop down and gave them to me. See how Jesus blesses me in every kind of way. I did not need him to give me the ball, but oh, how I thanked Jesus for His kindness and love. My prayers are filled when He sends someone new into my life to share his love. It is Jesus’ love for me. I was blessed because the child has loving parents. The mother took pictures of them playing, sending them to the father. They made several strikes, and we laughed and jumped around high-fiving each other.

Thursdays were a day that bowlers could play more games for the same price. The mother and her son left before us, and we wished each goodnight. Marcus continued to make strikes, and I couldn’t catch up. I said, “I’m going home to practice and when I come in May, I will be the winner.”

Sometimes, Jesus gives us the greatest gift in a small package. The mother and her son were my gifts from Jesus.

Jesus, I thank you for all my blessings great and small.

Jesus gives each of us blessings daily, and we must recognize them. Jesus wants us to praise Him because we love Him.

“O give thanks unto the Lord: for He is good; because His Mercy endureth for ever.” Psalm 118:1

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.