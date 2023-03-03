CHS National Honor Society inductees Published 8:00 am Friday, March 3, 2023

The newest inductees of the Central High School (CHS) Macon F. Fears Chapter of the National Honor Society were selected recently. Selection for the National Honor Society is based on the four pillars of Scholarship, Service, Character and Leadership. Pictured are, from left, front row, Ruth Argro, Khanya Moore, Maria Ruby Lara-Juarez, Raja Adams and Olivia Dunbar. Back row, Savannah Kidd, Claire Bailey, Nathan Farmer, Ellie Spencer; Daniel Shell, Karmia Burns and Luther Drummond III. Not pictured: Seth Bishop, Sabriya Tisdale and Hunter Word.