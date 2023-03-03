KFS students honored by Rotary Published 10:14 am Friday, March 3, 2023

Kenston Forest School (KFS) students attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards at the 4H Airfield Center in Wakefield, earlier this month. The students are members of their school Rotary Interact Club and were chosen by their sponsor, Frannie Schwabenton. Blackstone Rotarian, Chuck Arnason, accompanied the students to the retreat.

The Blackstone Rotary Club and the South Hill Rotary Club sponsored the students’ attendance. The students are active members of their Interact clubs at school and are very active in serving their community.

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is an intensive leadership experience where students develop their skills as leaders while having fun and making connections. The students attended workshops, presentations, and activities that included the following:

• Build communication and problem-solving skills

• Discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader in your school or community

• Learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers, and peer mentors

• Unlock your potential to turn motivation into action

• Have fun and form lasting friendships