Church and Community Calendar: Week of March 8, 2023 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

MARCH 8

BIBLE STUDY CLASSES — Rev. Kevin Callahan will teach bible study classes at West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria. The classes will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the West Hill Baptist Church’s website. You can join by visiting thewhbc. com.

MARCH 11

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician JB Crenshaw on Saturday, March 11. Music begins at 7 p.m.

MARCH 12

WORSHIP SERVICE — West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria, will hold in-person worship services on Sunday, March 12, beginning at noon. The Rev. Derrick Argro, associate minister of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Kenbridge, will deliver the message. You can go to thewhbc.com to watch online as well.

MARCH 15

BIBLE STUDY CLASSES — Rev. Kevin Callahan will teach bible study classes at West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria. The classes will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom on the West Hill Baptist Church’s website. You can join by visiting thewhbc. com.

MARCH 18

APPRECIATION QUILTERS — The Appreciation Quilters will hold their next workshop on Saturday, March 18. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, located at 815 N. Main Street in South Boston. The group makes quilts for military veterans in appreciation of their service. All volunteers are welcome, even if you’ve never made a quilt before. For more information or to donate materials, email spboelte@gmail.com or call/ text 540-272-9169.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will play Irish music throughout the day on Saturday, March 18 in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

MARCH 19

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold services Sunday, March 5. Rev. Alma Mayo will deliver the message. People can attend both in-person or through teleconference, by calling 612-268-6360 and using the code 269.313.

MARCH 25

FREEDOM FUND BANQUET — The Lunenburg branch of the NAACP will hold a Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, March 25. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Peoples Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Kenbridge Mayor Wanda Morrison will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Mary Ingram at 434-676-3122 or email lcnaacp.offoce@gmail.com.

VFW BANQUET — The VFW Auxiliary will hold its annual banquet. Members, plus their guest, should notify Sec. Edith Glidewell by phone or text if they plan to attend. Her number is 434-480-0201. There will be a social hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. provided by the Post. Deceased members from the last three years will be honored.

MARCH 26

WORSHIP SERVICE — West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria, will hold in-person worship services on Sunday, March 26, beginning at noon. The Rev. Derrick Argro, associate minister of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Kenbridge, will deliver the message. You can go to thewhbc.com to watch online as well.

ELDRIDGE BAGLEY ART EXHIBIT — The Lunenburg History Society will host a special art talk by Eldridge Bagley on Sunday, March 26. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville, where Bagley’s works are currently on display. The exhibit will open at 1 p.m. on that day and the public is invited to come early to view the paintings before Bagley’s presentation.