Kavaliers end as tournament runner-ups Published 2:26 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Kenston Forest School Girls Varsity Basketball Team ended their regular season as the Virginia Colonial Conference (VCC) Co-Champions. Moving on to the VCC Tournament, they won the semifinal game against Fuqua School at Richard Bland College and advanced to the championship game against Brunswick Academy. The KFS Varsity Girls ended the tournament season as the VCC Tournament Runner-Up on Feb. 25 at Richard Bland College.

The following athletes were the recipients of the following VCC Awards:

• VCC Girls All-Academic: Hanna Mahaney

• VCC Girls 1st Team All-Conference: Leah Briggs, Hanna Mahaney and Kirsie Jackson

• VCC Girls 2nd Team All-Conference: Mary Katelyn Hite

• VCC Girls All-Tournament: Leah Briggs and Regan Tanner

• VCC Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Scott Briggs

• VCC Cheer All-Academic: Rylee Wilkerson