Lunenburg GOP announces scholarship opportunity

Published 3:01 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Staff Report

Lunenburg County Republicans plan to award seven scholarships, worth $1,000 each, this spring. To be eligible you must be a Lunenburg County resident and have a minimum 2.7 GPA. Other requirements shown on the application must be completed. Applications can be found at either Central High School, Kenston Forest, Victoria Library or Kenbridge Library. All applications must be mailed to Lunenburg GOP Scholarship Committee, 456 Doswell Town Road, Meherrin, Virginia 23954. Applications must be received by March 31. Any questions on application please email Lunenburgrepublicans@gmail.com.

