Mayor honored for achievements Published 11:30 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

When she was elected in November, Wanda Morrison put Kenbridge in the history books when she became the first woman and first African American to be elected Mayor of Kenbridge.

On Feb. 25, the community joined at the Lunenburg Country Club to celebrate and honor Morrison’s achievements during a meet and greet event.

“I enjoyed talking to each of you,” Morrison told those who attended. “I am deeply humbled, extremely honored, and grateful for everything and everybody who took time out of their busy schedule to attend.”

Before becoming Mayor, Morrison served on the Kenbridge Town Council serving as vice mayor.

Following her announcement that she would seek the Mayor position, Morrison said, “I want to continue the vision that previous Mayors and community leaders had and still have for the Town of Kenbridge,” Morrison said in an interview last fall. “My goal is to continue advancing community cohesiveness and promoting civic awareness in our town.”

Growing up in Kenbridge, Morrison said she loves the small-town feeling and wants to keep the small-town feeling, making inclusiveness the main focus in the community.

Jobs is another focus Morrison said she would like to see for the town. “I would love to see more jobs and businesses in Kenbridge as it was when I grew up here,” she said.

However, it takes more than the mayor to accomplish these goals and create growth in any town, said Morrison. “I am sure you have heard, “It takes a village to raise a child.” The same is true when creating growth and a place where people want to work and live. It takes every person in the town and community working together to create a robust town so we can continue moving forward.”

On Wednesday, March 8, Morrison will be featured at 6 p.m. on WRIC Channel 8 news in a feature called Remarkable Women of Richmond.