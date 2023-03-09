Survey says: Yeadon family appears on game show Published 11:03 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

A former Lunenburg County woman recently experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when she and her family competed on Family Feud.

Loria Baskerville Yeadon, her husband Joseph, and their three children, Stirling, Jemma and Lorial, filmed the episode on July 11 near Atlanta, Georgia, and the Yeadons’ episode aired on Feb. 21.

After 15 years of talking about auditioning for the gameshow, the Yeadons finally decided to take the plunge and submit a fun game-show-like video to the producers.

According to Yeadon, within a few weeks, they received an email expressing interest from the show, conducted an online interview and, after a month, were delighted to discover they had been accepted.

“It was hard keeping it a secret,” said Yeadon. “We had to keep it a secret until the show aired.”

Yeadon said her family competed with two families and one of those families had already won four rounds.

The Yeadon family won one round and Fast Money, with daughters Jemma and Lorial working together to bring home $20,000 for the family.

Yeadon a longtime Family Feud watcher, said it was a treat to be in Steve Harvey’s presence. “He put the family at ease and kept them on their toes throughout the fun experience,” she said.

“We love not only his humor but his humanity. I mean, underneath all that, the glimmer and the glam of the show and the humor, he is such a humane person and really cares.”