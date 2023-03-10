A Box of Love: Making promises Published 10:43 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Have you ever made a promise to someone and did not keep it?

Well, I did. I promised my daughter I would turn the stove on at noon and cut it off at 2 p.m. I turned the pot on correctly but cut it off at 1:45 pm, too soon.

My conscience began to worry me because I had let my daughter down. However, I did not keep my promise.

Satan knows how to get to me. He began to bring up all the memories I would love to forget, but he reminded me of things I forgot or did not want to remember. Satan loves to say you promised.

When my daughter arrived, I was in such a panic; here I let my daughter down; she does not usually ask me to do her a favor. So I ran to tell her how I messed up, but to my surprise, she said, “I am happy you cut it off; I realized it was timed too long.”

I began to think of Jesus and His love and how He made an ugly situation so beautiful.

Jesus always has our back and goes before us to straighten things before we get there.

Jesus does not make promises that He does not keep. Therefore, we can stand on every Word He has said. Here are some of them.

“I will never leave you thee, nor forsake thee.” Hebrews 13:5.

“Now we can say, ‘the Lord is my Helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me’.” Hebrews 13:6.

“The greatest is that He has made a Heavenly home for us.” John 3:16.

“Jesus did not come into the world to condemn us but that we might be saved through Him.” John 3:17.

Jesus said when we know Him, there is light in us and darkness when He is not present in our lives. Jesus is calling us.

“Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you, and learn of me: for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For My Yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-29.

We can rest upon God’s promises because He always does what He says.

I try to keep my promises, but sometimes, it is difficult. When that happens, I ask for forgiveness. And Jesus quickly forgives me.

Jesus is a Loving Father that loves and cares for His children. He waits for us to come to Him with outstretched arms.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.