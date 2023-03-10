CHS March student of the month

Published 10:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By Staff Report

Devion Carter is the March Student of the Month at Central High School (CHS). Carter is a 10th grader and the son of Sonya Carter of Kenbridge.

His teachers describe him as a polite, intelligent, and considerate young man. He loves animals and is very kind to people. Teachers who worked with him this semester say his laughter and great attitude are contagious. A model Charger, they say he is 100% heart. In addition, Devion attends Gilfield Baptist Church. He enjoys cooking and growing items in the garden. His specialty is baking delicious sweets for others to enjoy. He has a pet chicken and enjoys taking care of his animal. His favorite subject in school is Science.

