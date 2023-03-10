Kavaliers finish in third place

By Staff Report

Kenston Forest
Pictured are, from left, front row, Coach Couch, Will Johnson, Anderson Allen and Coach Kelly Jones. Middle row, Dennis Dufresne, Jobe Sullivan, Asa Murry, Chance Barbour and Graham Sledd. Back row, Ben Hite, Dayton Williams Jr. and Ryan Briggs.

The Kenston Forest School (KFS) Varsity Boys Basketball Team ended their Virginia Colonial Conference (VCC) regular season in third place. In the VCC Tournament, they won the semifinal game against Brunswick Academy at Richard Bland College and advanced to the championship game against Banner Christian School. The Kavaliers ended the tournament season as the VCC Tournament Runner-Up on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Richard Bland College.

The following athletes were the recipients of the following VCC Awards:

• VCC Boys All-Academic: Dennis Dufresne

• VCC Boys 1st Team All-Conference: Dayton Williams Jr. and Will Johnson

• VCC Boys 2nd Team All-Conference: Anderson Allen

• VCC Boys All-Tournament: Dayton Williams Jr. and Anderson Allen

