KFD responds to multiple crashes Published 8:00 am Friday, March 10, 2023

The Kenbridge Fire Department (KFD) has had a busy week responding to motor vehicle crashes. Above, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at approximately 8:11 p.m., KFD was dispatched to 11033 Oral Oaks Road for a single-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Below, on Sunday, March 5, at approximately 3:35 p.m., KFD was dispatched to the 8984 South Hill Road area for a single-vehicle accident. Minor injuries were reported.