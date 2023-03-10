Meridian Waste hosts Earth Day Coloring Contest Published 4:55 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Meridian Waste, an integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, is hosting its Fourth Annual Earth Day-themed coloring contest, “Brightening the World,” for children from five to 10 years of age. Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.

The global theme of Earth Day 2023 is “Invest In Our Planet.” Meridian Waste is helping to invest efforts into planting the seeds of caring for our planet with the next generation who will inherit the Earth.

The fourth iteration of the Meridian Waste “Brightening the World” coloring contest will help children engage in caring for the planet and how the environmental services and waste removal industry plays a significant role in the health and safety of communities served. The free activity is designed to help keep young people inspired and engaged in positive activities and show them how they can make a tangible impact on their community.

Past prizes have included a custom Meridian Waste garbage truck wall plaque displaying the first-place winner’s name, a customized t-shirt printed with the first through third-place winning artwork, and beautiful rosette ribbons for first through third place per age group.

The contest has two age categories for children with specific coloring sheets for age groups from five to seven years and from eight to 10 years. Coloring sheets are available for download on the Meridian Waste Earth Day website. In addition, contestants and their parents or guardians can upload completed materials to the same website in a . JPG (photo) or . PDF format. No purchase is necessary to participate, nor does any party need to be a Meridian Waste customer. The contest is open to all children in the United States within the specified age categories. Each age category will have a first-, second-, and third-place winner, chosen by Meridian Waste staff.

The contest is open from now until Thursday, April 20. Winners will be announced on the website on Saturday, April 22, with prizes mailed during the following weeks.

All children throughout the U.S. are eligible to win. The contest’s official rules, coloring sheets, and more information on submitting artwork can be found at https:// www.MeridianWaste. com/Earthday.