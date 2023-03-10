Speedway will host preseason testing this weekend Published 2:48 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By Joe Chandler

South Boston Speedway

South Boston Speedway will host its annual Pre-Season Testing Day on Saturday, March 11 as a prelude to the track’s season-opening NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event, the Danville Toyota ’23 Opener, on Saturday, March 18.

Saturday’s Pre-Season Testing begins at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Admission is free for those wanting to watch the day’s on-track action. Fans may view the action from the speedway’s tailgate sections and from the lawn chair seating areas in turns three and four and along the backstretch.

Saturday’s Pre-Season Testing gives drivers and teams that compete in the track’s four regular NASCAR racing divisions, the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division, the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division, an opportunity to get some track time and prepare for the speedway’s season-opening Danville Toyota ’23 Opener which is set for the following weekend.

Also on Saturday, South Boston Speedway will serve as the pick-up site for the Mulch Madness fundraising event being conducted by the Halifax County, Virginia Young Life organization. Pick-up begins at 8 a.m.

The event is a fundraising event to send high school-age students to Young Life Summer Camp this coming summer.

Persons wishing to place an order and payment for mulch may do so online at https://va232.younglife.events/mulch-madness-2023. Those with questions can e-mail halifaxyounglife@gmail.com or call 540-416-6916.

South Boston Speedway opens its 2023 season on Saturday, March 18 with the Danville Toyota ’23 Opener. The event features twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car Division.

Fans will also see twin 30-lap races for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

The March 18 event day schedule has competitor registration and the infield opening at 9 a.m. Spectator gates open at 12:30 p.m., qualifying starts at 1 p.m. and the first race of the afternoon is set to get the green flag at 2 p.m.

The latest news and updates from South Boston Speedway for both fans and competitors are available on the speedway’s website and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway during regular business hours.