The Word: Life is meant to be lived together Published 11:42 am Friday, March 10, 2023

“God is not just saving individuals and preparing them for heaven; rather, He is creating a people among whom He can live and who in their life together will reproduce God’s life and character.” — Gordon Fee.

Life’s meant to be done together. How easy it is to divide communities or groups by not desiring to be together in mind and heart. How easy it is to push our opinion in items or our agenda at places and slowly break things apart. Life’s meant to be done together.

Mason Cooley said “commitments, not feelings, hold life together.” Sometimes our feelings can knock us back. Sometimes we may not feel like it. Sometimes we may not feel like going to work. Sometimes we may not feel like calling to check on that person…so text them instead (haha). Sometimes we just want to be left alone. This is understandable. I am there! There is no doubt that there are times when…well…I just can’t “people”. But when those times come, I need to rest, refocus, and realize that life ain’t about me. I, at times, need to lay my feelings aside and remember my commitments. The largest commitment in my life is Jesus Christ. I promised to live and love in Him. And, sadly, I mess that up far more often that I should. Commitments do hold life together. Life’s meant to be done together.

Ok…the preacher has on more than one occasion admitted that he just can’t sometimes. This preacher has admitted that there are times I just can’t “people”.

Let’s be real with each other: there are certain nouns you struggle with (persons, places, things, ideas). I get this! What are we to do? Pray.

I love this quote from Dietrich Bonhoeffer: “I can no longer condemn or hate a brother for whom I pray, no matter how much trouble he causes me.” Pray for folks. Pray for your church family. Pray for your neighborhood. Pray for your family. Pray for your communities. Pray for your place(s) of employment. Pray for our country’s leadership. Pray for the person who just cut you off. Pray for the 12th person you see today. Pray for those who you “just can’t” with. Like it or not…each and every one of those folks are in your world. And guess what: Life’s meant to be done together.

Folks, like it or not…we are all in this together. 17 years ago, a hit movie, High School Musical, had this as an extremely catchy and popular song. “We’re All in this Together” is so much more than a song. It’s a way of life. Why? Because, life’s meant to be done…together.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.