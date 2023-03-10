Townsend announces re-election campaign Published 8:15 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Arthur Townsend is running for another term in office. The Lunenburg County sheriff announced his decision over the weekend, saying he was committed to serving and protecting the citizens of the county.

Townsend has served as sheriff for 16 years, heading into his 17th. He said he’s worked to help improve the county.

“During my time in office, I have worked tirelessly to make our county a safer and more secure place to live, work, and raise a family,” Townsend said. “I have learned the importance of working collaboratively with community leaders, businesses, and residents to address their issues and to build a safer and more prosperous future for all.”

Townsend said with more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement, he has a deep understanding of the evolving challenges facing Lunenburg County. He also detailed what his focus will be on, if elected to another term.

“I will continue to build on the progress that we have made together,” Townsend said. “I have an amazing team at the sheriff’s office. I will work tirelessly to reduce crime rates, increase public safety, and promote community involvement in all aspects of law enforcement.”

Townsend said he also wants to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

“I believe that open and honest communication is key to building trust and understanding, and I will work to create opportunities for citizens to engage with our department in a meaningful way,” Townsend said. “I also understand the importance of working with all other agencies, including the police department, fire department, schools and emergency medical services, to ensure that our community is prepared for any situation that may arise.”

The election will take place this coming November.