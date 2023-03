Explosion leaves man injured Published 8:30 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

A Kenbridge man was injured following a propane tank explosion on Monday, March 6.

According to officials, a propane tank exploded at home in the 3700 block of Craig Mill Road around 10:10 p.m.

The male victim at the property suffered severe trauma to the hand and was Medflight to a local hospital. According to officials, the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently being investigated.