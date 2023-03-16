Historical Society turns spotlight on Eldridge Bagley Published 12:40 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Lunenburg County Historical Society will have its spring meeting on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts in Farmville, where Eldridge Bagley’s paintings are currently on exhibit. The meeting is open to the public.

Native Lunenburg artist, Eldridge Bagley, will be on hand at the 3 p.m. meeting to present a talk about his oil paintings. The exhibit – entitled “Reflections of the Heart: 50 Years of Painting” – encompasses the scope of Bagley’s work. The exhibition, which has been on view since the fall, will close on April 16.

A special addition to the program will be Bagley’s musically talented wife, Beth Bagley, who will sing several of Bagley’s songs that also reflect his love of his native county and Southside Virginia. She will accompany herself on guitar.

The center is open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors attending the meeting are invited to arrive early in order to view the paintings prior to Eldridge’s talk. He will also allow time for questions from the audience about his work. Visitors may stay until closing at 5 p.m. for a more in-depth look at his paintings.

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is located in downtown Farmville at 129 N. Main Street.