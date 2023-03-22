Church and Community Calendar for the week of Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

MARCH 22-23

YOUTH REVIVAL — Mt. Bethel Baptist Church will hold youth revival tonight and Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. It will be held over Zoom by calling 1-321- 626-6799. The meeting ID is 878-5369-1213 with passcode 139127.

MARCH 25

HOUR OF POWER — Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, located at 102 Aiken Road in Kenbridge, will hold an Hour of Power Prayer Service on Saturday, March 25, beginning at 9 a.m.

FREEDOM FUND BANQUET — The Lunenburg branch of the NAACP will hold a Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, March 25. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Peoples Community Center, located at 1021 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. Kenbridge Mayor Wanda Morrison will be the guest speaker. For more information, call Mary Ingram at 434-676-3122 or email lcnaacp.offoce@gmail.com.

VFW BANQUET — The VFW Auxiliary will hold its annual banquet. Members, plus their guest, should notify Sec. Edith Glidewell by phone or text if they plan to attend. Her number is 434-480-0201. There will be a social hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. provided by the Post. Deceased members from the last three years will be honored.

MARCH 26

GUEST PREACHER — West Hill Baptist Church, located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria, will hold in-person worship services on Sunday, March 26, beginning at noon. Rev. Derrick Argro will be unable to attend, so Rev. Patricia Barnette of New Grove Baptist Church will deliver the message as a guest preacher. You can go to thewhbc.com to watch online as well.

ELDRIDGE BAGLEY ART EXHIBIT — The Lunenburg History Society will host a special art talk by Eldridge Bagley on Sunday, March 26. The event will start at 3 p.m. at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, located at 129 N. Main Street in Farmville, where Bagley’s works are currently on display. The exhibit will open at 1 p.m. on that day and the public is invited to come early to view the paintings before Bagley’s presentation.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715-8592. The ID number is 825-3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.