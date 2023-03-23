A Box of Love: Do you know Jesus? Published 1:27 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Do we know who Jesus is or have we only just heard about Him? Do we know for ourselves how much He loves us, or did we hear someone say that Jesus loves us?

It is important that you and I have our own personal relationship with God. There is a song that says “momma may have, and poppa may have, but God bless the child that has his own.” In other words, it doesn’t matter how strong your mother, father, siblings, spouse, etc…relationship is with the Lord, you must have one for yourself. You must know the Lord.

God has done so much for us that sometimes we take those things for granted. Because as long as we have been alive, our eyes have opened when it was time to wake up.

We expect to breathe until we don’t. We expect the water to run when we turn it on, food in the refrigerator when we open the door, and the stove to cook when we turn it on. These are minor things we do not consider.

We must not take Jesus’ love for granted. He does things for us because He is a loving God. Jesus wants all of us to know and love Him. We are His children and if we love and obey Him, he will prepare a place in Heaven for us.

Lamentations 3:22-23 says “Certainly the faithful love of the Lord hasn’t ended; certainly God’s compassion isn’t through! They are renewed every morning. Great is your faithfulness.”

Isaiah 54:10 adds that “The mountains may shift, and the hills may be shaken, but my faithful love won’t shift from you, and my covenant of peace won’t be shaken,’ says the Lord, the one who pities you.”

Finally, 1 John 3:1 says “See what kind of love the Father has given to us in that we should be called God’s children, and that is what we are! Because the world didn’t recognize him, it doesn’t recognize us.”

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.