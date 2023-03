Crews fight brush fire Published 8:45 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Kenbridge Fire Department and South Hill Fire Department worked together to extinguish a brush fire on Thursday, March 16. According to fire officials, the fire was deep in a wooded area behind a home in the 1200 block of Red Level Lane. No cause of the brush fire was listed. Citizens are reminded that the 4 p.m. Burning Ban Law is in effect until April 30, restricting open air burning until after 4 p.m.