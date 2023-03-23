Kenston Forest Middle School Forensics Team competes Published 1:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

It had been three years since the Association of Virginia Academies (AVA) competed in the AVA Middle School Forensics Meet. The last competition was held in March 2020, a week before schools closed due to the pandemic. The Kenston Forest (KFS) Middle School Forensics Team competed against Amelia Academy, Brunswick Academy, Isle of Wight Academy, Southampton Academy, and Tidewater Academy in the AVA Middle School Forensics Meet on Thursday, March 9 at Brunswick Academy.

The KFS Middle School Team was coached by Sarah Brickley, Ginny Astle, Katie Bretz, and sponsor, Erin Duncanson. The team was successful and was awarded overall first place. Individual awards are as follows:

Serious Public Speaking

5th Grade: Tristan McGraw, 1st place

6th Grade: Layla Dorin, 1st place

7th Grade: Emma Claire Grizzard, 1st place

Humorous Public Speaking

5th Grade: Lauren Hite, 1st place

6th Grade: Roy Shepherd, 1st place

7th Grade: Jacob Seamans, 1st place

Monologue

5th Grade: Courtney Astle, 1st place

5th Grade: Ava Hudgins, 2nd place

6th Grade: Charlotte Barnette, Honorable Mention

6th Grade: Brooklyn Thomas, 3rd place

7th Grade: Darcy Willis, 2nd place

7th Grade: Jake Mize, 3rd place

Poetry Reading

5th Grade: Cooper Johnson, 1st place

5th Grade: Maggie Watters, Honorable Mention

6th Grade: Libby Shepherd, 2nd place

6th Grade: Kate West, 3rd place

7th Grade: Charlie Astle, 1st place

7th Grade: Avery Harrison, Honorable Mention

Prose Reading

5th Grade: Randy Driggers, 2nd place

5th Grade: Kacy Freeman, 1st place

6th Grade: Avery Bragg, 1st place

6th Grade: Riley Shelton, 2nd place

7th Grade: Emily Kalua, 2nd place

7th Grade: Madison Yancey, 1st place

Spelling

5th Grade: Spencer Arthur, Honorable Mention

6th Grade: Madeline Powers, 3rd place

7th Grade: Emerson Talley, Honorable Mention