Treasures on the Shelves: Spring is on the way Published 2:16 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Welcome, Spring! With blossoms and buds appearing, your local library has picture books for your children that are appealing to the eye as well! We invite you to come in and check out our spring décor, which we hope you will find welcoming.

Check out our collection of Spring and Easter books in the Children’s Section of both the Ripberger Public Library and Victoria Public Library branches. In addition to the books in the Juvenile Section, we offer a large number of books for our youngest readers. Some of the books available include Spring is Here by Taro Gomi. This book follows the four seasons around the year. Another fun book is Duck, duck, dinosaur: spring smiles by K. George. On a sunny springtime day, siblings Feather, Flap, and Spike set out to explore the many flowers, leaves outside but their day is complicated by Spike’s dino sized sneezes. When will it be Spring? by Catherine Walters, tells the story of Mama Bear who urges Alfred to be patient and sleep, but he can’t wait to see tiny butterflies and hear baby birds chirp.

One of the all time favorite books available is Pooh’s Favorite Things About Spring. Easter is one of the most celebrated spring holidays at our libraries and we have a wonderful collection of children’s books that will entertain children of all ages. Here Comes the Easter Cat! is a cute story. When Cat tries to replace the Easter Bunny, he soon learns that the job is much harder than he expected. A traditional favorite is The Berenstain Bears Meet the Easter Bunny. Your child can choose from many other Easter themed titles, including The Big Bunny and the Easter Eggs, by Steven Kroll, Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure by Kim Dean, The Best Easter Egg Hunt Ever by John Speirs, and Peter Easter Frog by Erin Dealey, told to the tune of Here Comes Peter Cottontail.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures and read a good book. For more ideas, please check with the staff at our libraries.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.