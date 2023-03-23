Warner delivers funding for SEED Innovation Hub

Published 11:25 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

By Staff Report

Mark Warner

Mark WarnerSenator Mark Warner was in Farmville on Friday morning and he came bearing a gift. Specifically, Warner came with a check for $1.943 million, to go towards the SEED Innovation Hub being built in town. The project is designed to be both a business development accelerator and training ground for entrepreneurs and students. The $1.9 million, provided through the American Rescue Plan, will go towards the facility’s construction costs.

