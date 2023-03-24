Separate crashes cause minor injuries

Published 8:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

By Staff Report

On Friday, March 17, at approximately 9:06 p.m., the Kenbridge Fire Department (KFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 1429 Bagleys Mill Road. According to fire department officials, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. In a separate crash on Saturday, March 18, at approximately 9:03 a.m., the KFD was dispatched to another single-vehicle crash in the area of 2690 Oral Oaks Road. One person was also transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

