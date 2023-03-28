Intersection in Kenbridge will close Wednesday night due to repairs Published 10:46 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

KENBRIDGE – One intersection will be closed Wednesday night in Kenbridge, as town staff repair damaged sewer lines. The work started Monday, March 27 on W. 6th Ave., after Kenbridge staff reported a collapse.

“We have had another collapse on our aging infrastructure and we need to make repairs and replacements,” town officials said in a statement.

To fix the damage, Town Manager Tony Matthews said, work crews got started on W. 6th Ave over the last two days. That means some traffic has been rerouted, with new traffic patterns temporarily set up. Drivers also need to be cautious of road workers and vehicles in the roadway around the intersection of 6th Ave. and South Broad Street.

“We hope to be finished by Thursday,” Matthews said. “We’re gonna work today and then tomorrow (Wednesday) we have to go across the intersection to go to E. 6th Ave.”

To make it as easy as possible on residents, Matthews said that work across the intersection will be done on Wednesday night, beginning at 7 p.m. The 6th Ave. and S. Broad Street intersection will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday morning, in hopes of completely finishing before rush hour.

For anybody who needs to travel through that area of town Wednesday night, Matthews said there will be a detour set up.

“We’ll be doing a bit of a route around,” Matthews said. “Hopefully once we get this section replaced, we will be in a better place with our infrastructure.”