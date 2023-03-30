Kenston Forest picks up forensic wins Published 11:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

It had been four years since the Association of Virginia Academies (AVA) competed in the AVA Upper School Forensics Meet. The last competition was held in March 2019, and a competition was scheduled in March 2020, however the schools closed due to the pandemic.

The Kenston Forest Upper School Forensics Team competed against Amelia Academy, Brunswick Academy, Isle of Wight Academy, Southampton Academy, and Tidewater Academy in the AVA Upper School Forensics Meet on Thursday, March 16 at Kenston Forest School.

The team was coached by sponsors, Shanley Dorin, Megan Martin, and Susan Kreis. First, second and third place winners were recognized at the awards ceremony.

Overall, Kenston Forest had a successful meet, as they earned the overall first place award. Individual award for Kenston Forest team members are as follows:

• Extemporaneus Speaking — Bobby Hawthorne — First

• Original Oratory — Michaela Carson — First

• After Dinner Speaking — Mary Katelyn Hite — First

• Storytelling — Libbie Calhoun — First

• Serious Oral Interpretation — Calin Steele — First

• Humorous Oral Interpretation — Ryan Wilhelm — First

• Serious Poetry — Adela Ramirez — First

• Humorous Poetry — Regan Tanner — First

• Sight Reading — Penny Woody — First

• Extemporaneus Speaking — Harrison Grizzard — Second

• Serious Poetry — Emily King — Second

• Serious Prose — Leigha Jones — Second

• Humorous Prose — Kailey Krotzer — Second

• Dual Oral Interpretation — Samantha Conti and Kieren McHugh — Second

• Original Oratory — Helen Peters — Third

• After Dinner Speaking — Julia King — Third

• Storytelling — Rylee Wilkerson — Third

• Serious Oral Interpretation — Addison McDaniel — Third

• Humorous Poetry — Drew Jones — Third

• Serious Prose — Emma Reynolds — Third