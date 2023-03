Crews work together to battle blaze Published 2:14 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Three area fire departments battled a brush fire on Tuesday, March 22 in the 1100 block of Trailer Park Road in Victoria. Officials with the Victoria Fire and Rescue (VFR) units arrived on the scene to find four acres overtaken by the fire. Units from VFR, Kenbridge Fire Department, Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue and The Virginia Department of Forestry responded.